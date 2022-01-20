Scarborough's Woodlands Crematorium set for extension - here's what it will include

The site is owned by Scarborough Borough Council which today gave the go-ahead for its plans.

A new office space will also be built at the site as part of the proposals.

Cllr Bill Chatt, who represents the Woodlands ward, told a meeting today that the extension would provide much-needed space for staff and bereaved families.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extension plan for Scarborough's Woodland Crematorium.

"The problem at the crematorium is there is no privacy," he said.

"When you are dealing with arrangements for funerals and cremations you need somewhere private as it can be a very emotional time for people.

"For staff, there isn't even a kitchen facility there.

"We have got to look after the building and people who need to use it."

Cllr Roberta Swiers, who represents the Cayton ward, also said: "Unfortunately I was at the crematorium about a month ago, so I know this is well needed.

"We are always going to need the crematorium and these plans are not having a detrimental impact on anything or anyone in the area.