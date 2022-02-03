Search on to find Scarborough Borough Council star employees - and how you can vote in one of the categories

Later this year, the authority will show its appreciation for, and celebrate, the hard work of the people it employs as part of its staff recognition programme called ‘STARS’.

There are nine internal categories, but the tenth is a public vote.

The People’s Choice award gives residents the chance to say thanks to a council worker – or a team of people – who have made a real difference to them.

Cllr Janet Jefferson: "The People's Choice award gives residents the chance to let us know about our people and teams who have made a positive difference.

It has been a challenging 18 months for people right across the borough and many of the council’s employees have gone over and above in response to Covid-19.

They’ve also kept vital services running in local communities despite the challenges of the pandemic, and have been on hand to provide support to the most vulnerable people in the borough.

The council wants to hear from any resident who has experienced great customer service in the last 12 months.

It could be an employee or team who went out of their way, made a real difference to someone or acted as a great ambassador for the council and promoted a positive image.

Nominations are now open via the council’s website (www.scarborough.gov.uk/STARS) until Friday March 11.

The process is quick and easy with just a short form to complete.

The overall People’s Choice award winner will be announced in April.

Cllr Janet Jefferson, cabinet member for corporate resources with responsibility for people matters at the council, said: “The council’s employees have worked extremely hard this last 18 months.

“It has been very impressive how vital services have continued without disruption because of the dedication and commitment of our staff.

"The People's Choice award – part of our STARS recognition programme – gives residents the chance to let us know about our people and teams who have made a positive difference.