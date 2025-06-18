Updated water quality signs installed at Scarborough South Bay following campaign

Updated bathing water warnings have been installed at Scarborough’s South Bay following a campaign by the Sons of Neptune group.

North Yorkshire Council has amended the warning notices at the South Bay to reflect “major improvements in a local treatment plant”, following pressure from the Sons of Neptune environmental campaign group.

The Environment Agency’s classification of the South Bay’s bathing water quality remains ‘poor’ and signs continue to advise against bathing.

It comes as concerns have been raised about the impact of bathing water quality warnings on tourism and Scarborough’s visitor economy.

Scarborough South Bay. Courtesy LDRS/Anttoni James Numminen

Freddie Drabble, leader of the campaign group Sons of Neptune, had been urging the authority to amend its beachside signage to reflect changes such as “huge improvements carried out by McCains at a cost in the region of £25m”.

He told the LDRS: “I am delighted with the bold lettering which sends out a clear message that we now have good bathing water quality.

“In fact, it is bordering on excellent if we look at the situation now, which we should, following the huge improvements in treatment infrastructure rather than a misleading classification based on a four-year average.”

He added: “Alternatively, people may just take the view that if dolphins are happy with it, they should be too.”

Updated Scarborough South Bay bathing water signage. Courtesy LDRS/Anttoni James Numminen

The new signage, which is posted at various locations along South Bay, states: “Notwithstanding the above water quality indicator, major improvements in a local treatment plant were completed in early 2024 and has resulted in a greatly improved water quality for this season.”

According to Chris Bourne, the council’s head of harbours and coastal infrastructure, the necessary statutory signage is “very tightly regulated, right down to the EA providing us with a ‘sign generator’ tool that ensures [we] manufacture the correct signage with the correct wording”.

NYC had been liaising with the Environment Agency and DEFRA to “agree if any suitable additional wording can be incorporated into the standard signs”.