George Mann’s application to convert the property on Hanover Street from a shop to a residential dwelling was approved by North Yorkshire Council on Monday, August 14.

In addition to the conversion, the property will be incorporated into an existing dwelling at Hanover Street.

A report prepared by the planning authority states that the creation of a larger dwelling and its incorporation with the existing residential property “would make efficient use of the application site”.

The empty shop unit on Hanover Road, Scarborough. picture: Google Images

According to the submitted plans, the existing ground floor shop area will become a new sitting room with the existing sitting room set to become an additional bedroom.

Planning officers said that there would be “no detrimental impact on the amenities enjoyed by neighbouring occupiers” and that the external alterations would “not overshadow, dominate, or overlook another property”.

The report states that the applicant’s use of matching brickwork, the construction of a ground floor bay window matching the existing first floor one, and the installation of a door matching the door of the adjacent property at No. 11, would enable the proposal to “blend into its surroundings”.

While it was noted that the shop front which is set for removal is of “reasonable quality”, the council said it would be “difficult to insist upon its retention” given the presence of a residential frontage at the adjacent property at No. 11.

Both the new sitting room and bedroom were deemed to be “of an acceptable size”.