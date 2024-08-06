Views sought on cultural strategy for North Yorkshire - Find out how to have your say

Members of the inKahoots! group from Scarborough who took part in the Scarborough Streets creative festival in May this year.

North Yorkshire Council is asking for help to shape the next stage of a strategy to promote arts, heritage and culture across the county.

The introduction of the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority earlier this year is bringing new opportunities for arts and culture and the chance to attract more funding and follows other recent developments, including

the Long-Term Plan for Towns investment in Scarborough.

Culture, such as museums, heritage and the creative arts, enriches lives, increases health and wellbeing, supports skills and employment development, and can be the catalyst for regeneration.

North Yorkshire Council is working with community organisations, partners, visitors, participants, and colleagues to create the strategy, the next phase of which is a public survey that has now been launched.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture and the arts, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “North Yorkshire has a rich cultural heritage which is not only important to the people who come from far and wide to visit, but also those who call the county home.

“But it is not all about the past. As England’s largest county, we also have an incredibly diverse arts and cultural sector behind some of the most imaginative and thought-provoking projects around.

“The importance of arts and culture in terms of wellbeing for all our residents, unlocking creative talent in our young people and building on a vibrant and diverse creative sector with well-paid jobs cannot be understated, which is why I believe the implementation of a coordinated strategy will be a significant development.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that “the arts are uniquely suited” to provide wide-ranging health benefits for people taking part in cultural and leisure activities, adding: “In recent decades, we have come to understand the intrinsic health benefits to artistic and leisure activities.”

Recently, North Yorkshire Council was awarded an Arts Council England grant of £1.2 million as part of an ambitious national programme to provide high-quality music education for all children and young people.

In May, executive members unanimously accepted £947,000 in funding to subsidise partial or full discounts in music lessons and other musical experiences for children as well as £311,000 to buy new musical instruments after being announced as the winning bidder to work with partners to provide music education across York and North Yorkshire.

The coast has also been the focus of several cultural festivals, including a revitalised Scarborough Fair which has seen events such as Scarborough Lights, Scarborough Art and Scarborough Fringe staged in recent months.

The public survey, which runs until August 15, is asking people such things as what they believe are the priorities for cultural services in North Yorkshire, what should be included in the strategy, and how success should be measured.

Recollections of memorable cultural experiences, such as visits to a gallery, involvement in a workshop or taking part in a public art programme will also be used to provide case studies of best practice for the final document.

Cllr Myers said: “By taking part in the consultation you can ensure your voice is heard and the things that are important to you are represented.”

People can take part in the survey by visiting https://online1.snapsurveys.com/vfq714.