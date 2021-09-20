Whitby hotel Jet Black Jewel given thumbs up to extend alcohol licence

Scarborough Council has given the stamp of approval to Bloody Minded Ltd to change its premises licence for the Jet Black Jewel in Skinner Street.

The hotel and café, which was formerly the council's offices in the town, had previously been restricted to selling alcohol to between noon and 6pm.

Following a fresh application the owners will now be able to supply alcohol on the premises from 11am until 10pm seven days a week.

Jet Black Jewel on Whitby's Skinner Street.

The change was granted by licensing officers following a public consultation period.

Called "the Jet Black Jewel" in reference to the gemstone made famous in Whitby, the building has nine rooms over three floors and the ground floor operates as a café/bar serving local drinks and produce.