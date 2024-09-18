York and North Yorkshire mayor ‘determined’ to get half-hourly service between Scarborough and York

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

York and North Yorkshire’s mayor has said he is ‘determined’ and is putting a lot of work into getting a half-hourly train between Scarborough and York.

TransPennine Express currently runs a service approximately every hour between York and Scarborough and there have been calls to increase the number of services for several years across political parties.

“There is scope to do it,” said Mr Skaith, who is also looking at developing stations including Scarborough, Seamer, Thirsk, Malton and Haxby so that the coast “can be part of that bigger picture”.

TransPennine Express at Scarborough Railway Station.

Mr Skaith said that industry leaders “have said they want to stay in the region” and were eager to see improved transport links which would aid commuters and businesses.

He told the LDRS: “If we want to be moving people over to the coast and obviously people coming away from the coast into the rural areas and into more urban areas, then having that transport connectivity is key.”

However, the mayor of the York and North Yorkshire combined authority emphasised that there was a need to improve transport links overall, including buses and means of active travel.

“It’s that fully integrated system, actually, so if you get off a train, you need to know that you can actually go on from that journey on a bus, a coach or walk and cycle as well.”

York and North Yorkshire's Labour Mayor David Skaith.

Mr Skaith added: “We are in a position where we do want to take the dependency away from the car because if you want to move people en masse and in an affordable manner, the traditional car isn’t the way to do it.”

While he noted that “a lot of journeys in North Yorkshire are going to be carried out by car and that’s fine”, he added that residents should be given “a real opportunity and reliable alternative to that”.

Around a third of bus services in North Yorkshire have seen timetable reductions or have needed extra financial support since the pandemic, partly due to rising operating costs and difficulties recruiting drivers.

A North Yorkshire Council report earlier this year stated that “the majority of the local bus support budget is used to provide rural services”.