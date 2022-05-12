Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens takes over as Bridlington Town Mayor with Councillor Shelagh Finlay as Deputy Mayor

Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens has been appointed as Bridlington Town Mayor for the forthcoming civic year (2022-2023).

By Phil Hutchinson
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 10:49 am
Bridlington Mayor, Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens, and Mayoress Elaine Heslop-Mullens.

Cllr Heslop-Mullens, who was the Deputy Mayor, took over the reins from Cllr Liam Dealtry following the latest town council meeting.

The Deputy Mayor for Bridlington Town Council is Councillor Shelagh Finlay.

A town council spokesperson said: “It is with great pleasure to announce that Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens has been appointed as the Mayor of Bridlington, while his wife Elaine Heslop-Mullens will be his Mayoress for the forthcoming civic year 2022-2023.

Deputy Mayor Shelagh Finlay with Deputy Consort Peter Teesdale.

“His chosen charity is Candlelighters, which is the local cancer support charity for children.

“The Deputy Mayor for Bridlington Town Council is Councillor Shelagh Finlay and her Consort is Mr Peter Teesdale.”

The Bridlington Town Council Civic Heads for 2022-2023 (from left): Deputy Consort Peter Teesdale, Deputy Mayor, Councillor Shelagh Finlay, Mayoress Elaine Heslop-Mullens and new Bridlington Mayor, Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens.
