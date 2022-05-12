Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens takes over as Bridlington Town Mayor with Councillor Shelagh Finlay as Deputy Mayor

Bridlington Mayor, Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens, and Mayoress Elaine Heslop-Mullens.

Cllr Heslop-Mullens, who was the Deputy Mayor, took over the reins from Cllr Liam Dealtry following the latest town council meeting.

The Deputy Mayor for Bridlington Town Council is Councillor Shelagh Finlay.

A town council spokesperson said: “It is with great pleasure to announce that Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens has been appointed as the Mayor of Bridlington, while his wife Elaine Heslop-Mullens will be his Mayoress for the forthcoming civic year 2022-2023.

Deputy Mayor Shelagh Finlay with Deputy Consort Peter Teesdale.

“His chosen charity is Candlelighters, which is the local cancer support charity for children.

Go to www.bridlington.gov.uk/ to find out more about the good work of Bridlington Town Council.