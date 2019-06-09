Councils urged to step in to deal with Pickering ‘A’ boards

Businesses in Pickering, anxious to attract trade, have come under fire from the town council for the extensive use of ‘A’ boards which it says are an increasing hazard to disabled people and pedestrians.

Now the authority is asking North Yorkshire County Council and Ryedale District Council to step in to help remove the signs.

Pickering councillors have called for action on the street signage after complaints from residents and tourists.

NYCC highways officers and planning officials from Ryedale House are now being urged to make an on-the-spot site visit to Pickering, and the councillors have agreed to meet representatives of the Disabled Action Group covering Ryedale which says it is concerned about the boards.

Town Mayor Coun Helen Haythorne, said : “We have been trying for the past three years to get the ‘A’ boards removed especially in the Market Place because they are a hazard especially to disabled people who use mobility scooters and wheelchairs.

“We appreciate that some signage is key to businesses and we want them to attract customers, but we feel the advertising board situation is becoming increasingly difficult in the town centre.”

Meanwhile, the growing number of roadside commercial advertising signs on the A170 road through Ryedale, has also come under fire from some public who say they are damaging the district’s image.