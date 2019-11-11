Everything you need to know about this year's General Election

File picture.

Nomination packs for those wishing to stand as a candidate in the election can still be obtained by:

• Downloading from www.scarborough.gov.uk/elections

• Emailing electors@scarborough.gov.uk

• Calling the Elections Office between normal office hours (8.30am to 5pm weekdays) on 01723 232309

Nomination papers must be submitted to the Acting Returning Officer, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG between the hours of 10am and 4pm, from Tuesday 12 November to Thursday 14 November. Nomination papers cannot be handed in at Filey or Whitby.

Anyone not on the register of electors will not be able to vote in any of the elections.

There is still time for people to register and this can be done easily online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote before the deadline of midnight, Tuesday 26 November.

Alternatively, people can contact the council’s Elections team for assistance.

Anyone who will be on holiday on 12 December can apply to vote by post or proxy (a proxy is someone that can vote on your behalf, but at the named elector's usual polling station). More information about this can be found on the council’s website www.scarborough.gov.uk/elections