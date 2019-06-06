Filey flood scheme approved

A scheme to protect Filey from serious flooding has been approved for the second time.

The Filey Flood Alleviation Scheme went before Scarborough Borough Council’s planning committee today (6th) and was given unanimous backing.

The scheme will see a series of embankments and bunds created which will divert flood water away from built-up areas of the town.

The scheme was proposed following major floods in 2002 and 2007, though it ran into a number of delays which have stopped it from getting off the ground before now.

Planning permission was originally granted in 2016 but expired after changes needed to be made to the proposals, which have now been agreed with the Environment Agency, which will fund the works.

A report, which went before the councillors, stated that four separate sections of clay embankment will be created with a total combined length of 1.5 km and up to 1.5 metres high.

A further 1.7km of drainage channels will be excavated in five areas and water storage areas will be created.

A flood defence wall will also be built around 104 Muston Road, which is directly north of Filey School.

The scheme, a collaboration between Scarborough Council, North Yorkshire County Council, the Environment Agency, Filey Town Council and local landowners, will protect the town from a “1 in 100-year flood event” with additional allowances for climate change and unpredictability.

The Filey floods of 2007 saw hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of damages caused to homes and property in the town after several inches of rain fell in just a few short hours.

Filey inshore lifeboat had to be used to rescue eight adults trapped at the school’s swimming pool at Filey School and another eight people who were stuck in their homes.