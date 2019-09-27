Filey Town Council by-election – Filey Ward

A by-election for the Filey Ward of Filey Town Council will be held on Thursday 31 October.

Anyone wishing to stand for election can download nomination papers from or contact the Parish Clerk at Filey Town Council by emailing mail@fileytowncouncil.co.uk or calling 01723 514498.

Residents that wish to vote in the by-election and who are not already on the Register of Electors, must register to vote by midnight on Tuesday 15 October at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Those without internet access should contact Scarborough Borough Council’s elections team by calling 01723 232323 / 232309.

The team will also be able to assist with arranging postal and proxy votes.

Applications for a postal vote must be made by 5pm on Wednesday 16 October.

The deadline for applications to vote by proxy is 5pm on Wednesday 23 October.

The team can also be contacted by email at electors@scarborough.gov.uk