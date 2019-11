Neil Cronk was elected to the Filey Ward of Filey Town Council in a by-election that took place on Thursday.

The results in full are:

Neil Cronk – 384 votes

Beverley Donoghue – 181 votes

Michael Huddlestone – 84 votes

Gordon Johnson – 73 votes

Jeffrey Meek – 229 votes

The turnout for the by-election was 17.9%. There were ten spoilt votes, which were rejected.