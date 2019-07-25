Former Scarborough Sixth Form student Gavin Williamson appointed education secretary

Gavin Williamson, who grew up in Scarborough and attended Scarborough Sixth Form, was appointed education secretary in Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle yesterday.

Mr Williamson, who been the MP for South Staffordshire since 2010, replaced Damian Hinds who was sacked earlier in the evening.

Mr Williamson was sacked as defence secretary by former Primer Minister Theresa May in May this year following allegations he leaked confidential information.

He strongly denies the allegations.

Mr Williamson has spoken before about his belief in apprenticeships in the House of Commons.

He said: “Apprenticeships have a vital role to play in driving down unemployment and getting young people into work.

“We have to ensure people understand apprenticeships are as good, if not better than going to university.”

After the news broke of his new appointment he tweeted "Absolutely honoured to be appointed Secretary of State for Education by our new Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Very much looking forward to working with the fantastic team at education gov uk."

Scarborough Sixth Form tweeted: "Congratulations to former S6F student Gavin Williamson on his appointment as Education Secretary."