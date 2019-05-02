Pictured while a county councillor, Gavin Williamson was trying to get the AA to put the local area of Crossgates on its maps.

In pictures: Gavin Williamson's four years as a county councillor in North Yorkshire

Before becoming Defence Secretary, Gavin Williamson was the North Yorkshire county councillor for Seamer ward between 2001 and 2005.

Here are some of his highlights from The Yorkshire Post archives.

County councillors vist The Warehouse youth project on Hanover Rd - from left, Gabrielle Napthali, Festival of Youth Arts worker, Tanith Allen, Ben Sellers, Simon Messenger, James Koppert, youth music action zone worker, Coun Cllrs Jim Clark, and Gavin Williamson, who is Council champion of youth issues'.

1. He's focused: Williamson pays attention to a local young person

County Cllr for Seamer & Ayton Gavin Williamson(L), and Borough Cllr for Derwent Valley Peter Bull, outside the former Ayton railway stn on Garth End Rd, now NYCC depot.

2. Making tracks: Williamson with a fellow councillor at a local railway station

Seamer Gala brings out the crowds despite the breezy weather.'New county councillor Gavin Williamson helps raise cash by raffling a pramload of booze!

3. Top prize: Williamson helps out at a local gala

Seamer Cllr Gavin Williamson (L) with Tony Wright, NYCC area traffic manager, looking into creating a cycleway from the village.

4. On your bike: Williamson explores the local area on two wheels

