‘Inadequate bins mean street is full of rubbish’ say fed up South Cliff residents

Residents of South Cliff have had enough of inadequate bins causing rubbish to pile up and spread litter on their street.

Robert Janovski lives in a block of flats on Crown Terrace and says that both a scarcity of bins and fly tipping were contributing to the issue.

Helen Rogers near the bins.

He explained: “The bins are overflowing all the time so rubbish is left in bags on the ground.

“When it gets warmer seagulls pick through all the bags and litter goes all over the back alley and the street.”

He added: “People see piles of rubbish and are encouraged.”

Mr Janovski’s flat overlooks the refuse site and he told how he has seen people he doesn’t believe live in the flats leave rubbish on the pile, then leave.

Mr Janovski first complained to the council in August 2017 and nearly two years on nothing has changed.

After complaining he said he was told the underlying issues weren’t easily solved.

On April 7 this year he complained again to the council about the amount of rubbish building up.

“It smells foul and poses an environmental health issue.

“It is a long time since we residents have been pointing out the issue.

“This cannot go on forever.

“We need a solution.”

Mr Janovski said that he thinks installing CCTV could act as a deterrent for non-residents leaving rubbish.

Helen Rogers, another resident, said: “Many of the residents are very upset about it and there have been numerous complaints and photos over the last two years.”

Ms Rogers added: “I moved to the flat two years ago for my retirement but because of the smell of the rubbish last summer, I couldn’t even sit out in my yard or open the windows.”

A spokesperson for Scarborough Borough Council said: “We are aware of problems in the area and have been working to alleviate them for a number of years.

“Many of the local residents are in short-term accommodation and move on frequently, which can make enforcement difficult.

“The situation is compounded by the fact that a number of properties have no space for bins and have to store them on the road, which causes access problems and means they are open to others.

“We’ve recently increased the capacity of the bins for a number of properties to try and prevent waste being left on the floor and we are attempting to work with landlords to try and further improve the situation for residents and businesses.

“Residents can report problems to us and provide us with information, which will help our investigation.”

