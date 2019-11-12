Labour candidate to fight for Thirsk and Malton seat, which includes Filey, is announced

Dave Yellen.

David has lived and worked in the Constituency for over thirty years and has been an active member of the local Labour Party being its Chair for the last three years.

The main issues he will be campaigning on are: affordable social housing, the establishing of high quality jobs in the area so that our young people are not attracted away, essential public services being brought back into public ownership, the funding of Social Care services for the elderly, vulnerable adults and children with special needs and the full funding and safeguarding of the NHS.

David told a meeting of Party campaigners that, “the creeping acceptance of growing poverty amongst us must stop simply by us refusing to accept that in some way it's inevitable; it's not.