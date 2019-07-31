Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to visit Scarborough on Friday

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is to visit Scarborough on Friday to meet with the party’s parliamentary candidate and local party members.

The opposition leader will be in the town at lunchtime for the meeting as Labour looks to unseat Conservative Robert Goodwill should there be a snap general election called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Goodwill, who has been Scarborough and Whitby’s MP since 2005, has a majority of just over 3,400. Labour has chosen Hugo Fearnley from Whitby to challenge him when an election is called.

Local Labour Party members have been sent an email saying Mr Corbyn’s visit is “not only a great chance to meet our future Prime Minister, but it is also hugely important to the success of our local campaign here”.

The Labour Party and Mr Fearnley have been approached for comment.