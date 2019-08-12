Licence granted for new One Stop on site of former bank in Scarborough

The transformation of an empty bank in Scarborough town centre into a shop is set to move forward.

Daniel Wilson of Wilson Retail Ltd has been granted a premises licence to open a One Stop shop on the site of the former Royal Bank of Scotland building at 19 Huntriss Row.

The proposed plans. PIC: From planning submission.

MORE COUNCIL: Beer garden approval for Scarborough pub



The store will be open from 7am until 11pm and will sell alcohol for the same amount of time.

Mr Wilson said earlier his year that he hoped that the new store will open towards the middle of September and a plan for the signs on the front of the building has now been lodged with Scarborough Council.

The plans show how the front will be transformed to match the branding of the chain.

RBS closed the branch in August last year.

The new location for the One Stop shop was required after Scarborough Council revealed its plan to purchase and demolish the former Argos building in Newborough, where the current store is housed.

The sign plans are now out to consultation.