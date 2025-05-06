The count took place on Friday, May 2 at Haltemprice Leisure Centre and Hull Guildhall – and the declaration was made on the Friday afternoon.

The inaugural Hull and East Riding Mayor is Luke Campbell (Reform UK) following the election earlier last Thursday.

On Thursday, May 1, residents had a chance to vote on who would represent them as the Mayor of Hull and East Yorkshire.

The polls turnout saw 135,703 residents vote – 29.86 per cent of the electorate.

The results were as follows:

Luke Campbell - Reform UK – 48,491 - 35.82 per cent

Rowan Halstead – Yorkshire Party – 4,372 - 3.23 per cent

Anne Handley – Conservative Party Candidate – 21,393 - 15.80 per cent

Kerry Harrison – Green Party – 5,049 - 3.73 per cent

Margaret Elaine Pinder – Labour and Co-operative Party – 18,568 - 13.71 per cent

Mike Ross – Liberal Democrats – 37,510 - 27.71 per cent

The number of rejected ballot papers was 317