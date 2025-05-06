Luke Campbell, Reform UK, is voted as region’s first-ever mayor
On Thursday, May 1, residents had a chance to vote on who would represent them as the Mayor of Hull and East Yorkshire.
The count took place on Friday, May 2 at Haltemprice Leisure Centre and Hull Guildhall – and the declaration was made on the Friday afternoon.
The polls turnout saw 135,703 residents vote – 29.86 per cent of the electorate.
The results were as follows:
Luke Campbell - Reform UK – 48,491 - 35.82 per cent
Rowan Halstead – Yorkshire Party – 4,372 - 3.23 per cent
Anne Handley – Conservative Party Candidate – 21,393 - 15.80 per cent
Kerry Harrison – Green Party – 5,049 - 3.73 per cent
Margaret Elaine Pinder – Labour and Co-operative Party – 18,568 - 13.71 per cent
Mike Ross – Liberal Democrats – 37,510 - 27.71 per cent
The number of rejected ballot papers was 317