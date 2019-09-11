Meeting organised for Cayton residents over plans for 200 new homes

A meeting for residents of Cayton, Killerby and Cayton Bay will be held tonight to discuss plans for 200 new homes in the village.

Cayton Parish Council has organised the consultation event following a submission to Scarborough Council by Gladman for outline planning permission for a site off Mill Lane.

The development will comprise up to 200 homes, a public open space, landscaping, a parcel of land for future expansion of Cayton Community Primary School and a vehicular access point from Mill Lane.

Tonight’s meeting will take place at 6.30pm at Jubilee Hall in Main Street, Cayton, and is open to all residents.

The homes plan is currently out to public consultation.