More than 20 objections to ‘inadequate’ plan to create gym in Victorian Whitby building

More than 20 residents have spoken out about ‘disturbing’ proposals to convert part of a Victorian building in Whitby’s town centre into a gym.

​Plans by Mike Smith of Untitled Properties Ltd to turn the lower ground-floor of the Church House Centre, in Flowergate in Whitby into a gym, have been met with 25 objections from neighbours and locals.

​Residents and the Highway Authority said they were worried about an increase in traffic and loss of parking space which could affect locals and nearby businesses.

​Local resident, Kate Sharp, said: “It’s unnecessary as it won’t add additional facilities for locals as we already have a well-established gym a few yards away on Skinner Street and a leisure centre within very close proximity.”

​The Highway Authority (HA) said it was “concerned that the customers of the proposed gym will park vehicles and use up the limited number of spaces nearby that are restricted to one hour between 9am and 7pm.”

​It added: “These one-hour spaces provide a turnover of vehicles whilst helping customers of the nearby businesses get within a suitable distance.”

​HA officers have recommended that “the maximum number of customers of the gym at any one time is restricted”, but admitted that “it is difficult to ascertain what would be a fair number to set”.

​The proposal, which is under consideration, states that ​membership of the gym would be capped at around 150 members, and measures would be put in place to minimise potential disruption from noise and vibrations.

​​Last year, the same applicant sought to convert the vacant office space to provide specialist respite care for vulnerable people.

​However, the plans to provide assisted living/respite/emergency accommodation to vulnerable local user groups were scrapped following more than a dozen objections from residents.

​Commenting on the new proposal, Rev Jenny Hill said: “As the planning category is ‘E’, it is possible that the owner may open a café on the premises, using the patio, which again would cause more disturbance for residents.

​“It is also likely that music will be played in the gymnasium, further disturbing the neighbourhood, especially if the windows are opened.”

​Local, Sharon Stokes, stated: “The parking in Newton Street is unacceptable now, never mind other people trying to park there and go to a gym, cycles are not really an option in Whitby as there are so many hills, and there would still be the coming and goings disturbing the peacefulness of where we live.”

​The applicant said the scheme would create new employment opportunities, including staff roles for supervision, training, and maintenance.

​​At peak times, no more than 15–20 members are expected to be present and “most visits will be short in duration from 30–60 minutes, further reducing parking and congestion pressure”.

​​Documents submitted to North Yorkshire Council state that sessions will primarily be pre-booked through an online system.

​Neighbouring resident, Steve Hanlon, commented: “High frequency of use is highly likely to place additional demand for parking.

​“There are no parking provisions and inadequate consideration of local community impact in the proposal.”

​North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the proposal.