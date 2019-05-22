MP backing efforts to tackle air pollution

Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake has said improving air quality must be a top priority.

He told the Conservative Environment Network in Parliament that he welcomed the Government’s efforts to tackle air pollution often caused by vehicle emissions.

In his speech Mr Hollinrake said that he understood the seriousness of the problem particularly in urban areas, including Malton, which have high levels of concentrated nitrogen dioxide and which is a great concern to local residents.

Mr Hollinrake believes that the Government’s Clean Air Strategy sets out a comprehensive plan of action and goals across all departments to improve air quality.

He said: “At the moment air pollution is a significant threat to public health, comparable to cancer, obesity and heart disease, and no doubt contributing heavily to them, which is why the Government is taking the issue very seriously.”

The MP, who himself drives an electric car, welcomed the commitment to end the sale of new conventional diesel and petrol cars and vans by 2040.

He said: “Technology may well prove our saviour with the game-changing opportunities of battery storage will change everything, and quickly.

“We’ve seen, for instance, a 13.8% year on year increase in the sales of electric vehicles and, last year, Britain accounted for a fifth of all battery-electric vehicles built on the continent.”