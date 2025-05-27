MP pledges to work collaboratively with Mayor on Filey bus service
Described by Mr Hollinrake as ‘a vital local transport link lost to the community’, the ‘Little Bus’ provided a regular weekday service around the town.
In correspondence with Mr Hollinrake, the Mayor confirmed that work has now been commissioned to develop a business case for a replacement service.
Mr Hollinrake said: “This service matters deeply to the people of Filey, and while I’m pleased to see some progress, it’s critical that we move quickly.
“I’ll continue to apply pressure where it’s needed, but I’m also committed to working constructively with the Mayor and local stakeholders to secure a long-term solution.
“Restoring the bus service is not just about transport but about ensuring local communities are connected, supported and heard.
“To that end, I will be holding a public meeting for residents and campaigners in the coming weeks.”
The Mayor's response to Mr Hollinrake read: “We are all aware that public transport across the region is not working in the service of the public.
“This is particularly the case in communities like Filey, who have been let down following the withdrawal of this service.
“I welcome your commitment to establishing a replacement service and to working together in a collaborative way to resolve this matter.
“A significant barrier to supporting the service thus far has been the lack of a business plan.
“To that end, I have commissioned support to work with all those who have an interest in restoring the service.”
