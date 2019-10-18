MP Robert Goodwill urges MPs to back new Brexit deal saying 'Boris has achieved the impossible'

MP Robert Goodwill said Boris Johnson "has achieved the impossible" by negotiating a new deal with Brussels and he's urging all MPs to get behind it.

The MP for Scarborough and Whitby has praised the Prime Minister's deal and stated he will be voting for it tomorrow.

Mr Goodwill said: "Boris has achieved the impossible, this deal gives us the reassurances that many of us wanted, it gets rid of the controversial backstop and protects the integrity of the Union.

"This means we'll be able to leave the EU without a further extension. However, if MPs vote down the deal then we'll have to leave with no deal so I urge MPs to think about it very carefully."

According to the new deal, Northern Ireland will remain in the UK's customs territory but will still be an entry point into the single market.

UK tariffs will apply to goods coming from third countries. However, if these are at risk of entering the single market, EU tariffs will apply instead.

Mr Goodwill said the deal is "perfect" for Northern Ireland however the DUP have already stated they will not support it.

Labour, the SNP and the Lib Dems are also going to vote against it. But PM Boris Johnson said he is "confident" he will win the vote.