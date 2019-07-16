New agreement between Scarborough Council and Pindar school over leisure centre

Scarborough Council has entered into an agreement with the academy trust running George Pindar School to secure the future of the leisure centre on its grounds.

The borough council’s cabinet today approved the signing of joint use agreement with the Hope Learning Trust for the Pindar Leisure Centre, which will see both the council and the trust provide money for a new all-weather pitch in a decade’s time.

MORE NEWS: Scarborough Council issues advice to dog owners after dog left in car at Sea Life for three hours



The centre is used by the school during the day and by the community outside of school hours, with Everyone Active managing the facility on behalf of the council since 2015.

A report, which went before the cabinet, noted: “Pindar Leisure Centre, including the 3G pitch, is situated within the grounds of George Pindar School.

“The council provided funding in 1994/5 for the provision of the facilities, in addition to grant funding from Sport England.

“In 2008 the management of the facilities was transferred to the school, who managed the facility during the community use hours. In 2012 the management of the facility returned back to the council.”

Last year, the all-weather pitch at the site was refurbished at a cost of £239,000, funded by the council.

Under the new agreement, maintenance and operating costs for the leisure centre will be split with the school contributing 40% and the council 60%.

The report adds: “Under the previous agreement, the council was responsible for 100% of the costs of maintaining and operating the all-weather pitch and to provide a sinking fund for future replacement.

“Under the revised agreement, the council remains responsible for maintenance and operating costs but Hope Learning Trust has agreed to contribute towards a sinking fund for future pitch replacement to a value of £8,000 per annum for a period of 10 years, with the council contributing £12,000 per annum.

“This will generate a sinking fund of £200,000 after the 10 year period towards replacement costs. Provision for the sinking fund has been made within the financial strategy.”