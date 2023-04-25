New council to double number of electric charging points in North Yorkshire in new £6m-plus strategy

The county-wide strategy is to be adopted in a bid by the new North Yorkshire Council to make electric vehicle charging available to all, despite the challenges posed by North Yorkshire’s vast rural areas.

Demand for charging points is expected to soar within the next decade as motorists switch to electric vehicles ahead of a ban on petrol and diesel engines in new vehicles from 2030.

North Yorkshire Council says there are currently almost 4,000 electric vehicles registered in North Yorkshire and 225 publicly available charge points.

North Yorkshire Council has already secured £2.2 million in funding from the national Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) pilot scheme to install 70 charge points across the county.

It is predicted that 724 chargers will be needed by 2025 with a total of 3,161 charge points required by 2030.

The new campaign needs to deliver 724 EVCPs by 2025.

North Yorkshire Council says it is aiming to deliver at least that number.

Members of the council’s executive are due to meet next Tuesday, May 2, to consider the findings of a public consultation which will help to shape the electric vehicle charging infrastructure strategy.

They will be installed alongside battery storage units, charged by solar panels.

The technology will be sympathetic to the rural landscape and will see residential charge points in both on-street locations and larger charging hubs.

A further LEVI funding opportunity was announced in March, whereby the council is being invited to bid for £4.88 million.

If successful, funding must be spent by 2025.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for climate change, Coun Greg White, said: “The roll-out of comprehensive electric vehicle charging infrastructure is key to achieving the county’s carbon zero target.

“The recent consultation asked the public about electric vehicle usage and gathered views on our proposals and further ideas.

"The findings will influence the delivery of electric vehicle charging infrastructure as we strive to give residents the confidence to consider electric as a credible choice.”

The vast rural areas of North Yorkshire, which is England’s largest county, present significant issues to ensure a cost-effective network of electric charging points can be introduced.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Coun Keane Duncan, said: “We have already made huge steps in the delivery of electric vehicle charging infrastructure thanks in part to the pilot LEVI funding - the highest amount secured by any local authority in the country.

“The rural nature of North Yorkshire means delivering charging points is more difficult, but we are ready to rise to the challenge to ensure our area does not fall behind.

“After extensive feedback from the public, we are looking to adopt an ambitious strategy.

"This will support North Yorkshire residents and businesses as more and more make the switch, and ensure we remain a destination of choice for visitors with electric vehicles.”

In terms of the total of 3,161 charge points required by 2030, half will need to be funded by the public sector at a cost of £10.3 million.

