New location for Magnet store approved by council

Kitchen specialist Magnet has got the go-ahead to open a Scarborough showroom at a new location in Seamer Road.

The company unveiled plans earlier this year to move into the former Brantano unit in the Seamer Road Retail Park, just yards from its existing premises.

The new store location. Picture by Steve Bambridge

Work has been ongoing at the former shoe retailer to split the unit into two new spaces, the second of which will become a cafe.

A planning application has now been approved by Scarborough Council’s planning department for the Magnet signs to be hung on the building and to fit out the inside of the unit.

Following a public consultation, no objections to the scheme were received.

A spokesman from Magnet said: “We can confirm that our showroom at Seamer Road in Scarborough will be moving to Seamer Road Retail Park. It will be a brand new, modern showroom with all new kitchen displays.

The current magnet store. Picture by Steve Bambridge

“All team members are moving across to the new store and it will hopefully be just as convenient for all Magnet customers in the area.

“The new showroom is a big investment for Magnet and we continue to support the local Scarborough community through our store. We look forward to welcoming all new and existing customers who are interested in a high quality, stylish Magnet kitchen into our new Scarborough showroom when it opens early December.”