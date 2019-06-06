Orange Whitby pier wall to be replaced

A bright orange wall on Whitby’s iconic West Pier that caused an outcry in the historic town is to be replaced.

The stone parapet on the structure was put in place earlier this year as part of a £7.6m scheme to safeguard the long-term future of the crumbling structures.

During the construction process, however, the wall ended up being built in a bright orange colour, out of keeping with the rest of the Grade II listed structures.

Scarborough Council submitted a planning application to return the parapet to a more traditional colour with two courses of sandstone blocks after a number of complaints from people in the town.

Today, the borough council’s planning committee granted listed building consent for the change.

Speaking during the meeting at Scarborough Town Hall Whitby’s Mayfield ward councillor David Chance (Con) said he was glad the mistake was being rectified.

He said: “When the orange wall was built I objected very strongly to it and I’m pleased to see someone has listened. It was a like-for-like replacement as it was concrete originally and there were a number of complaints that a concrete wall had been built but it wasn't concrete that was the problem it was the fact that someone had tried to colour it and it had failed miserably.”

The rectification of the issue was also welcomed by his fellow Whitby councillors Phil Trumper (Con) and Stewart Campbell (Lab).

The listed building consent was granted unanimously.