Plans for hotel at Whitby's former council offices move forward

Work to transform Whitby’s former council offices into a hotel has moved forward after the owners submitted a licence application to allow alcohol to be sold on the premises.

Zoe and Andrew Cottier bought the old Scarborough Council offices in Skinner Street with designs on turning it into destination accommodation.

Earlier this year Scarborough Council granted the pair planning permission to paint the building gold and black and call the hotel “the Jet Black Jewel” in reference to the gemstone made famous in Whitby.

The building will have nine rooms over three floors and the ground floor will be a café/bar serving local drinks and produce.

In the licence application by Mrs Cottier it states that the hotel’s café would be open from 8am until 6pm seven days a week and serve alcohol from noon until 6pm. Recorded music would also be played at the premises.

The application states: “The premises shall operate as a small hotel with café area and not a bar or vertical drinking establishment.”

Scarborough Council sold the four-storey building to the couple last year after being unable to secure a long-term tenant to take over the property.

The licence application is now out to public consultation with a closing date of October 10.

The application can be viewed at www.scarborough.gov.uk/jet-black-jewel-notice-application