‘Politics is in your blood’: Ex-MP Sir Robert Goodwill returns to politics with bid for Scarborough Town Council

Sir Robert Goodwill. 2025. Courtesy Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS)

Scarborough and Whitby’s former MP Sir Robert Goodwill is hoping to return to political office in May’s inaugural election for Scarborough Town Council.

Sir Robert Goodwill is returning to active politics less than a year after stepping down from the House of Commons with a bid to become a town councillor in the Weaponness and Ramshill Ward.

The former minister, MEP, and MP is one of 49 candidates standing for election to the 15-seat Scarborough Town Council on polling day on Thursday, May 1.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Sir Robert said: “I’ve never really stopped living and breathing politics, even though I’m not an MP.

Polling station sign. Courtesy Anttoni Numminen/LDRS

“I think it’s important from the very start that the town council hits the ground running and that it takes on powers and responsibilities that currently the county council has,” adding that his experience of working in Government “has given me good experience, which I hope I can bring to bear as a town councillor”.

In addition to Scarborough, town council elections will also be held in Harrogate – the only parts of the county that remained unparished following the abolition of eight borough councils and the creation of North Yorkshire Council in 2023.

Each of the five wards – Castle, Falsgrave and Stepney, Northstead, Weaponness and Ramshill, and Woodlands – will elect three members to represent their respective areas on the new town council.

On the ballot, Sir Robert’s address is listed as his farm in Terrington, near Malton.

Asked what his connection is to the Weaponness and Ramshill Ward, the MP of 19 years said: “We’ve had a flat in that ward since not long after I was elected and we had that as our base when I was in the constituency and we still have it and we stay there when we’re in town, which is quite often.”

Despite his career in national and European politics, the ex-parliamentarian said he was keen to focus on local matters: “I don’t think national issues should be the concern of the town council unless they impinge on people in Scarborough.”

On the ballot, Sir Robert – who was awarded a knighthood in the 2022 New Year Honours list – is listed as ‘Robert Goodwill’.

Asked if he would use his title in the town council chamber if elected, he said: “I’m not precious about being called Sir Robert, most people just call me by my first name.”

The full list of 49 candidates standing across the five wards and their respective polling stations can be found below.

Voting in the election will take place from 7am to 10pm on May 1, and residents will need to bring photo ID. Applications for a Voter Authority Certificate or an Anonymous Elector’s Document valid for this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Wednesday 23 April 2025

Castle Ward (11 candidates)

Stacey Bolton, Reform UK

William Cooney, Conservative Party

Paul Davies, Conservative Party

Nicola Jane Elson, Green Party

Ros Fox, Conservative Party

Robert Hall, Independent

Janet Jefferson, Independent

Helen Margaret Kindness, Green Party

Thomas Joseph Murray, Reform UK

Stuart Noble, Green UK

Fiona Margaret Stepehnson, Labour Party

The polling station for Castle Ward are located at

Queen Street Central Hall, Queen Street

Albemarle Baptist Church, Albemarle Crescent

Gladstone and Falsgrave Recreation Centre, Wykeham Street

Falsgrave & Stepney Ward (10 candidates)

Keith Dobbie, Conservative Party

Peter Hemmingham, Conservative Party

Gaye Hird, Reform UK

Yasmin Khan, Green Party

Jason Frank Mullen, Green Party

Mark Phillips, Conservative Party

Denise Ann Sangster, Labour Party

William Stuart, Reform UK

Louis Sylvestre, Reform UK

Kieran Wade, Green Party

The polling stations for Falsgrave & Stepney Ward are located at

St James Arts Centre, 24 Seamer Road

Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, Stepney Drive

Falsgrave Resource Centre, Seamer Road

Emmanuel St. John`s Church Hall, St. John`s Road

Northstead Ward (11 candidates)

Charlie Allanson, Conservative Party

Eric Barnes, Social Justice Party

Charlotte Lucinda Bonner, Green Party

Simon Nicholas Cox, Green Party

Matthew Kay, Conservative Party

David Edward Knowles, Reform UK

Norman Kenneth Murphy, Reform UK

Gabrielle Carol Mary Naptali, Green Party

Dianne Patrick, Reform UK

Carol Robinson, Conservative Party

Philip Paul Woods, Labour Party

The polling stations for Northstead Ward are located at

North Cliff Golf Club, North Cliff Avenue

Scarborough Cricket Club (The Pavilion), North Marine Road

Ebenezer Baptist Hall, Columbus Ravine

St Columba Church, Dean Road

Weaponness & Ramshill Ward (8 candidates)

Helen Susan Baker, Conservative Party

Chris Clark, Labour Party

Robert Everall, Reform UK

Will Forbes, Green Party

Robert Goodwill, Conservative Party

Rich Maw, Independent

Tim Rowe, Conservative Party

Vivien Steiner-Bowles, Green Party

The polling stations for Weaponness & Ramshill Ward are located at

St Andrew`s Church Hall, Albion Crescent

St Michaels & All Angels Church Hall, Filey Road

St Edward`s Parish Hall, Avenue Victoria

Woodlands Ward (9 candidates)

Ian Davies, Green Party

Pauline Dean, Reform UK

Christopher William Head, Labour Party

Sarah Jayne Mason, Reform UK

Laura Jane Moseley, Green Party

Christopher John Phillips, Green Party

Heather Phillips, Conservative Party

Tashken Turan, Conservative Party

George Benjamin Wardell, Conservative Party

The polling stations for Woodlands Ward are located at

Briercliffe Children`s Centre, 76 Briercliffe

Wreyfield Methodist Church Hall, Wreyfield Drive

St Lukes Church, Stepney Drive

Northstead Methodist Church Hall, Givendale Road

Emmanuel St. John`s Church Hall, St. John`s Road