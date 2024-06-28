Pannett Art Gallery, Whitby. Courtesy Anttoni Numminen/LDRS

Whitby Town Council may have to hold a new by-election after an unopposed candidate ‘declined to take his seat’.

The returning officer declared Mr Pyman the unopposed winner but since then he has “declined the appointment, and a vacancy now exists”.

Town council officials told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that “attempts were made” to contact Mr Pyman but he “did not respond to the office”.

It is understood that councillors later reported that he would not be taking up his seat and as no declaration was signed “the seat became vacant again”.

Residents can now decide whether they wish to hold a by-election or whether they would like to see the position filled through co-option.

“If, by Wednesday, July 3, a request for an election to fill the vacancy is made by 10 electors from the West Cliff Ward of the parish, an election will be held to fill the vacancy, otherwise the vacancy will be filled by co-option,” a public notice states.

Concerns have previously been raised about the cost of staffing, hiring polling stations, and the printing of ballot papers that arise from polls and by-elections.

Whitby Town Council has also announced that Coun Peter Bolton was elected to represent the Stakesby Ward at a by-election on June 20.

“He signed his declaration of acceptance of office prior to the meeting of the council on 25 June,” according to a report.

Additionally, in an upcoming full meeting of the town council on Tuesday, July 2, councillors will decide the process for co-opting a North Ward representative following their resignation.

A recommendation proposes that applicants submit a written summary of 500 words covering their reasons for wishing to be a councillor, previous voluntary/community/council work, any other skills they can bring to the Council, their interests and recent career history.

A report by the town clerk on appointing the clerk’s replacement states that it is “unlikely that an appointment will be made and in place before the end of my notice period, which ends on August 22”.

He added that due to other staff commitments already made, September Council “will have to be deferred to September 10”.