Scarborough and Whitby elections - this is what happens next

Today, residents in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey go to the polls to elect the councillors who will represent them for the next four years.

In total, 46 councillors will represent 20 wards on Scarborough Council, a reduction from 50 councillors and 25 wards four years ago.

All the major parties are represented in the elections with the Conservatives fielding 35 candidates, Labour 31, UKIP 18, The Green Party 11 and four from the Liberal Democrats.

There are a total of 24 independent candidates as well as one from the Yorkshire Party.

When will I find out the results?

The polls close tonight at 10pm.

Councils have the option of counting and announcing the votes overnight or waiting until the following day and Scarborough Council's results will be counted at Scarborough Spa on Friday.

The verification of the ballots will begin at 10am with counting expected to get underway at approximately 11.30am.

The first result could be announced as soon as noon and the results for all the wards could be known at around 2pm, barring any recounts.

The successful candidates will take their seats in the council chamber for the first time on Tuesday May 7 to elect a leader.

The council will then meet the following Monday, on the 13th, to elect a Mayor and a Deputy Mayor for the coming year as well as voting to ratify Michael Greene as the authority's new chief executive.