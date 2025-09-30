Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume backs call for government to appoint Minister for Coastal Communities

Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume.

Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume has used the Labour Party Conference to back calls for the government to appoint a Minister for Coastal Communities as part of its Plan for Change.

Speaking after attending a meeting with colleagues from other coastal areas at the event in Liverpool, Ms Hume also urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer to take strong action to help the UK’s seaside towns.

That includes the introduction of the ‘Coastal Challenge’, mirroring the ‘London Challenge’ implemented by the last Labour government, which boosted the educational outcomes of young people in the capital and brought lasting change to entire communities.

According to the 66 Labour MPs representing coastal constituencies, creating a specific ministerial position would help co-ordinate strategy across other departments to ensure their full potential is realised.

Ms Hume said: “Scarborough and Whitby, like other coastal communities, is among the most beautiful constituencies in the country.

“Behind our magnificent landscape, however, we face a host of unique challenges.

“Unless these are overcome, the talent and creativity of the people who live here will never be fully realised.

“I’ve been fortunate to meet many remarkably skilled people since becoming your MP.

“Things like poor transport links are threatening to stifle their potential.

“There are many innovative businesses within Scarborough and Whitby.

“I want to see the people who live here flourish and become integral parts of them, acquiring or developing the skills to take advantage of the opportunities on offer.

“With others, I’m calling for a ‘Coastal Challenge’ to be implemented as part of the government’s Plan for Change.”

Ms Hume added: “The last Labour government introduced the ‘London Challenge’, which transformed the educational outcomes of young people in the capital and brought lasting change to entire communities.

"Those on the coast need the same.

“That’s why I’m delighted to be working with fellow Labour MP’s representing coastal areas to ensure this government delivers an equally transformative agenda to our towns.”

Key challenges for coastal communities include higher rates of deprivation and preventable illnesses.

A report by Sir Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, revealed they suffer from entrenched health inequalities comparted to inland areas.

Other challenges faced by coastal communities such as Scarborough and Whitby, which were identified by the Parliamentary Labour Party’s coastal grouping, include poor transport links and a ‘Brain drain’ to better connected regions.

Polly Billington MP, chair of the PLP’s coastal grouping, used its inaugural gathering to also state the case for major investment in post-16 training, apprenticeships and the delivery of good, secure non-graduate jobs.

She argued the potential of coastal areas had long been squandered through Conservative-era cuts, meaning their vast untapped economic opportunities are currently not being exploited.

Ms Billington said: “Coastal communities face unique challenges: dire transport links, seasonal tourist economies, and travel-to-work areas that are, by definition, half the size of those inland.

“Yet they also hold enormous untapped potential – spectacular natural landscapes, world-class clean energy opportunities, and under-served job markets full of ambitious young people waiting for better opportunities to come along.

“That’s why I’m delighted to be working with Alison and all coastal Labour MPs to ensure our Labour government delivers a transformative agenda for our coastal towns.”