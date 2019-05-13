Scarborough borough elects a new Mayor - it's the second time in office for her

Scarborough Council has finally voted on its new Mayor for the coming year.

Cllr Hazel Lynskey (Con) was unanimously approved today at a full council meeting at Scarborough Town Hall.

Her fellow Conservative Roberta Swiers was also backed by the full authority to act as the Deputy Mayor.

For Cllr Lynskey, it will be the second time she has donned the robes and chains having represented the borough in 2010/11.

After the vote, she told the councillors: “I’d just like to say thank you for voting for me. It is a privilege to be the Mayor, it is even more of a privilege to be a returning Mayor.”

Neither the current Mayor, Joe Plant, nor the Deputy Mayor, Dilys Cluer, sought re-election to the council in this month’s local elections.

The Mayor making ceremony has been postponed from Thursday and will now take place on June 5.