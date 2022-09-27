All council meetings must have quoracy, which requires a certain number of councillors present at meetings for proceedings to be legal, but recent resignations had left Fylingdales Parish Council inquorate and “unable to operate”.

However, an urgent decision by Scarborough Council’s chief executive has sought to rectify the issue with the approval of a temporary appointment of a parish councillor.

According to a report by the borough council’s director, Lisa Dixon, Scarborough Council has powers “to enact temporary appointments to a parish council until such a time as an election can take place and a quorum re-established”.

Dick Hoyle, who is set to be appointed to Fylingdales Parish Council to make it quorate again.

Scarborough Council’s chief executive, Mike Greene, approved the appointment after receiving a nomination.

According to the report, the nomination for a temporary appointment had been received from a former councillor of Fylingdales Parish Council, Dick Hoyle.

Richard Martin Robinson, known as Dick Hoyle, was last elected to Fylingdales Parish Council in May 2019 with 298 votes, according to Scarborough Council’s website.

The agenda of an upcoming meeting of the Fylingdales Parish Council scheduled for Wednesday September 28 also includes an agenda item for the co-option of Mr Hoyle – a leading figure in tourism in Robin Hood’s Bay – on to the parish council.

Mike Greene, Scarborough Borough Council's Chief Executive