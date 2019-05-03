Scarborough Council elections: Three Tory Cabinet members lose their seats

Three Conservative members of Scarborough Council's Cabinet have lost their seats after yesterday's elections.
With results still coming in, the counts for the Whitby West Cliff, Northstead and Streonshalh wards show that John Nock, Martin Smith and Sandra Turner - all Conservatives - have been ousted.
In Northstead (3 seats), Mr Smith (Conservative) joined Norman Murphy and Neil Price as standing councillors who lost. The winning trio were Eric Broadbent (Labour), and Guy Smith and John Atkinson, both Independents.
Results for Northstead (3 seats):
John Atkinson – Ind - 602
Eric Broadbent – Lab - 624
Norman Murphy – Ind - 553
Gabrielle Naptali – Green - 313
Yvonne Pattison – Lab - 494
Neil Price – Lab - 423
Guy Smith – Ind - 616
Martin Smith – Con - 315
Tim Thorne –UKIP - 433
In Whitby West Cliff (2 seats), Labour gained a seat from the Conservatives, with John Nock losing out to Sue Tucker. Alf Abbott (Conservative) secured second place.
Results for Whitby West Cliff (2 seats) -
Alf Abbott – Con - 317
Graham Collinson - Ind - 170
Lee Derrick – Yorkshire Party - 136
Howard Green – Green - 196
Jonathan Harston – Lib Dem - 195
Ken Hordon – UKIP - 154
John Nock – Con - 254
Sue Tucker – Lab - 323
Mike Ward – Ind - 229
In Streonshalh (2 seats), Labour's Michael Stonehouse took the seat of Conservative Sandra Turner, giving Labour both seats in the ward.
Results for Streonshalh (two seats) -
Stewart Campbell – Labour - 368
Michael Harrison – UKIP - 273
Michael Stonehouse – Labour - 377
Sandra Turner – Conservative - 315
Linda Wild – Conservative - 226