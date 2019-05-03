Scarborough Council elections: Three Tory Cabinet members lose their seats

Three Conservative members of Scarborough Council's Cabinet have lost their seats after yesterday's elections.

With results still coming in, the counts for the Whitby West Cliff, Northstead and Streonshalh wards show that John Nock, Martin Smith and Sandra Turner - all Conservatives - have been ousted.

In Northstead (3 seats), Mr Smith (Conservative) joined Norman Murphy and Neil Price as standing councillors who lost. The winning trio were Eric Broadbent (Labour), and Guy Smith and John Atkinson, both Independents.

Results for Northstead (3 seats):

John Atkinson – Ind - 602

Eric Broadbent – Lab - 624

Norman Murphy – Ind - 553

Gabrielle Naptali – Green - 313

Yvonne Pattison – Lab - 494

Neil Price – Lab - 423

Guy Smith – Ind - 616

Martin Smith – Con - 315

Tim Thorne –UKIP - 433

In Whitby West Cliff (2 seats), Labour gained a seat from the Conservatives, with John Nock losing out to Sue Tucker. Alf Abbott (Conservative) secured second place.

Results for Whitby West Cliff (2 seats) -

Alf Abbott – Con - 317

Graham Collinson - Ind - 170

Lee Derrick – Yorkshire Party - 136

Howard Green – Green - 196

Jonathan Harston – Lib Dem - 195

Ken Hordon – UKIP - 154

John Nock – Con - 254

Sue Tucker – Lab - 323

Mike Ward – Ind - 229

In Streonshalh (2 seats), Labour's Michael Stonehouse took the seat of Conservative Sandra Turner, giving Labour both seats in the ward.

Results for Streonshalh (two seats) -

Stewart Campbell – Labour - 368

Michael Harrison – UKIP - 273

Michael Stonehouse – Labour - 377

Sandra Turner – Conservative - 315

Linda Wild – Conservative - 226