Scarborough Council to host Brexit advice session for EU nationals

Scarborough Council is to host a Brexit information and advice session for EU nationals living in the borough.

The free session will be held at The Summit in St Nicholas Street on Thursday November 7 from 4.30pm.

A spokesman for the council said: “We are working with EUrights.uk to provide free information and advice about the Government’s EU Settlement Scheme for EU nationals living in Scarborough.

“The scheme grants ‘settled’ or ‘pre-settled’ status to EU nationals post-Brexit to ensure they have the legal right to live, work and access services in the UK.

“We are arranging interpreters for those who do not speak English.”

Anyone who wants more information can contact the council on 01723 232323.