Scarborough Council to review its Local Plan which covers issues such as housing and environmental targets

A task group is to be formed to examine Scarborough Council’s Local Plan as it looks to plot a course for housebuilding in the borough for the coming years.

The authority’s cabinet has approved the creation of a Planning Policy Members Working Group to work on the Local Plan and Local Development Scheme.

The council last submitted a Local Plan to the Government in 2016 which set out its plans for the coming 15 years.

Planning officers in the authority feel, however, that due to a number of guideline changes at a national level a review is now needed.

A report, which went before the cabinet yesterday, stated: “In the three years since [the Local Plan’s] submission there have been some significant changes in national planning policy, guidance and legislation. It is the opinion of officers that a review of the plan is warranted.”

Changes include updated guidance from Government on how local authorities such as the borough council should calculate its housing need and how the number of houses that can be built on a site should be worked out.

There are also implications rising from the authority’s vote earlier this year to declare a climate change emergency, which calls on the council to try and meet a number of environmental and sustainability targets.

The Local Plan also covers issues including the number of affordable houses the borough council wants to provide.

The working group will feedback its first draft of issues for consideration in early 2020, which will then go out to further consultation.

There will then follow a number of draft stages and public examinations before the final plan is adopted in 2023.