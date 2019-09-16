Scarborough councillor concerned seagull droppings could put pedestrians at risk of falling

A Scarborough councillor has called on the authority to purchase a jet washer to keep the borough’s streets free of seagull droppings.

Conservative Cllr David Jeffels made the plea at today’s full council meeting, saying that not doing so would jeopardise the safety of residents and visitors who could slip on the droppings.

Councillor David Jeffels. PIC: Richard Ponter

He said: “The fouling we have seen this summer has presented a danger to pedestrians who are at risk of falling and caused much criticism because of the offensive smells which have emanated into business premises in the affected streets.

“The purchase of such a machine, I believe, would be about £22,000 with an annual cost of about £33,000 in terms of manpower and associated costs.

“But such spending could be justified as being in the interests of Scarborough’s image as a busy tourist and shopping centre and enhance the street scene.”

The Derwent Valley councillor added that the machine could be used in locations across the borough, including Whitby and Filey.

A Scarborough-based company, Squeeky Clean Scarborough, have been cleaning the streets of the town using their own equipment in recent weeks, taking recommendations from people on social media for areas for them to target.

The company, founded by William Haylett, has removed bird droppings, and graffiti, from paths, walls and bins.

In response to Cllr Jeffels’ request the council’s portfolio holder for finance and operations, Cllr Janet Jefferson (Ind) said the council was “working on a solution”.

She said: “I think we have got to improve the state of our footpaths.”