Scarborough councillors defer decision to build 64 new homes in Cayton

Plans to build 64 new homes, 10 of which would be affordable, in Cayton have been deferred.

The development, which will sit on land to the north of Jackson Close, had been recommended for approval.

However, councillors on Scarborough Borough Council’s planning committee were not convinced.

The main concern expressed by the committee was the speed of cars coming into the village from Osgodby with Cllr Broadbent and Cllr Swiers asking for the speed limit on North Lane to be reduced from 40 to 30mph.

Cllr Green, who represents the ward, also said he was “extremely worried” about the risk of flooding, which he said was due to the drain running along the northern boundary of the site overtopping almost every year, and the ability of the sewage system to cope.

The application has been deferred to allow the issues raised by councillors to be thoroughly investigated.