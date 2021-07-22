Scarborough Council’s Conservative group welcomes government’s decision on devolution in North Yorkshire

Councillor Heather Phillips, deputy leader of the Conservatives. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

Last night, Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick MP revealed North Yorkshire County Council’s proposal had been chosen as the future for the region.

Under the plans York City Council will also remain as a unitary council.

Scarborough Council’s Labour leader Cllr Steve Siddons, called the plans a “dog’s breakfast” but the authority’s opposition group has welcomed the decision.

Cllr Heather Phillips, deputy leader of the Conservatives, said: “We need to take this opportunity to work with all the other councils in our county to get the very best for everyone irrespective of previous differences.

“It is time to effect real change in local government as a strong united team.

“Now is not the time to be negative, it is the time to grasp the opportunities offered by local government reorganisation and put party politics aside and work together.

“We seek to provide the best value for money for all our residents and this new model of governance will help this, you will have one local Councillor to help you with everything rather than confusion as to who provides which service.

“The proposed model ensures these vitally important services are maintained rather than being broken up. Very little will change as 80% of services are already provided by the new authority.

“As we look to the future, and proper devolution of power and funding to local residents, we need a strong voice as one county to ensure central government listens to North Yorkshire and delivers on their promises to level up the North.

“A strong voice for North Yorkshire delivering local democracy and services.”