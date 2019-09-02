Scarborough Open Air Theatre applies for licence for Oktoberfest event

The sounds of oompah music and the clinking of beer glasses will be heard this October at Scarborough’s Open Air theatre following a licence application from a venue operator.

Scarborough Bar Services Ltd and Richard Egan have applied to Scarborough Council to bring the Tipi Venue to the North Bay attraction for three weekends for an Oktoberfest celebration.

As part of the application, Scarborough Bar Services has applied to use the party venue for events held between September 1 and May 31, outside of the summer concert period of the music venue.

The Tipi Venue, which makes use of double Kata Tipi tent for its functions, is advertising for the German-themed event on its website.

It states: “Bringing the spirit of Oktoberfest to Scarborough for the first time, a great event that cannot be missed, promising to be the greatest entertainment in Scarborough this October.

“We will be featuring the extremely talented Yorkshire Oompah Band for an evening of lively Oktoberfest entertainment.

“All of our Tipi staff dressed in traditional Bavarian costumes serving fresh German beers in two-pint stein glasses.”

The website also promises an “amazing selection of Bratwurst sausages” on offer.

Hosted over three weekends on October 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26, the event will run on Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm until midnight with entertainment from 9pm until 10.30pm.

The licence application covers the selling of alcohol and the playing of music.

It is now out to consultation with a closing date of Wednesday, September 25.

It can be viewed at www.scarborough.gov.uk/tipi-venue-notice-application