Scarborough South Bay cafe granted alcohol licence

A new Scarborough café has been granted a licence to sell alcohol.

The Sandgate, at 1 West Sandgate, was opened earlier this month by Paul Wilson, who then applied for the premises licence from Scarborough Borough Council.

MORE COUNCIL NEWS: The Farrier at Cayton wants to expand - here's why the Parish Council objects to the plans



The application went out to consultation but, following no objections, the licence has been granted.

Mr Wilson has been allowed to sell alcohol from Monday to Sunday from 10am until 11pm.

His application stated: “The premises will operate as a food-led establishment and not exclusively or primarily for the retail sale of alcohol.

“There will be a minimum number of 15 covers indoors when the premises is open to the public and licensable activities are taking place.”

It added: “The outside area will not be used after 10pm (save for smokers and entry and egress) [and] the manager on duty will ensure that the tables and chairs from the outside area are removed or stacked and secured by 10pm each day.”