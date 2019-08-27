Scarborough to get a share of £1bn government fund to boost high street

The leader of Scarborough Council has welcomed the news that the authority is one of 50 that will now get a share of a £1bn government fund designed to boost England’s run-down high streets.

Scarborough initially missed out during the bidding process for the Future High Streets Fund but Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced yesterday that he was doubling the number of towns that would benefit.

Cllr Steve Siddons (Lab), Leader of Scarborough Borough Council, said: “The announcement that Scarborough is through to the next stage of the Future High Street Fund competition fits perfectly with our plans to regenerate and rejuvenate Scarborough town centre.

“It could allow us to build on the council’s agreement to step in and develop the old Argos site. Winning this money would mean we can develop more areas of the town where private developers have not invested for far too many years.

“At this stage, we have won a grant of up to £150,000 to prepare a plan for a scheme to re-energise more of the town centre.

“As we are in competition with 99 other towns, everyone in Scarborough is going to have to pull together to get the best bid possible to generate change in this borough.”

Scarborough Council is looking to borrow £22 million for its plan to build 200 student flats and a public square in the town centre on the site of the Argos building in Newborough.

The borrowing will almost double the amount of debt the borough authority has. Last week, independent Cllr John Casey said that given the chance again he would now vote against the scheme after talks with residents and businesses in his ward of Filey.

Cllr Siddons said the scheme would benefit the economy.

He added: “The Argos scheme will bring homes and shops and hopefully a fine new town square, all of which will benefit the whole economy of the area.

“We can now plan to bring even more innovative and beneficial stages to the regeneration of the town centre with this new opportunity and a bigger boost to the area.”

In October 2018, alongside sister titles across JPI Media, The Scarborough News launched the Love your High Street Campaign to support local initiatives and great independent retailers in our patch in a series of regular features.

Throughout the campaign issued raised by businesses were poor signage to streets such as Bar Street, off the main thoroughfare and limited parking for tourists and residents.

In December, backed by the campaign, up to 50 independent businesses offered special discounts to residents through the Love Local initiative.