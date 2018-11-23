Take a look at this new housing development for Scarborough's older residents

Beyond Housing has started work on two development projects, worth a combined total of £6.4m, as part of the ongoing regeneration at Middle Deepdale and Eastfield in Scarborough.

The two developments will create a combined total of 53 much-needed new homes for older people in the area.

Development work is now underway on the former Braeburn House residential care home site in Eastfield

The purchase, development and regeneration of the land at Middle Deepdale and Eastfield is part of a strategic partnership agreement between Scarborough Borough Council and K2, which is a coalition between Engie and Kebbell Homes.

The former Braeburn House residential care home site, on Moor Lane in Eastfield, was purchased from North Yorkshire County Council. The development contract with Engie Regeneration is due for completion in August 2019.

Redevelopment work now under way on the Braeburn House site will provide 29 one and two-bedroom homes. These will be apartments for older persons and made available for affordable rent.

The Middle Deepdale site was purchased from Kebble and the £3m development contract will provide 24 new homes for affordable rent and will be delivered in two blocks - one providing 18 one and two-bedroom apartments and the other providing a further six one-bedroom apartments by next June.

Both will be serviced by a lift as the units will be made available for older persons.

Karen Howard, Beyond Housing development manager, said “These two sites are providing an excellent example of successful partnership developments to provide much-needed affordable housing for older people.”