Third time lucky for Scarborough housing development? This is when the decision will be made

A scheme to build 64 new homes in Cayton could be granted at the third time of asking.

Scarborough Borough Council’s planning committee has been recommended to approve the plans for the development on land to the north of Jackson Close when it meets on Thursday next week.

Persimmon Homes Yorkshire’s plan is back before the committee after being deferred by the previous planning committee in April over concerns about the speed of cars approaching the development and the risk of flooding.

The current planning application is a resubmission of a previous scheme with the same number of homes but with a number of four-bedroom houses being substituted for three-bedroom varieties.

In total, 10 of the homes will be classed as affordable.

Cayton Parish Council and four residents of Jackson Close objected to the plans.

The parish council is concerned that the number of homes proposed is in excess of the 40 outlined in the local plan.

The residents argue the landowner wrote to them in 2007 saying that land would be returned to them to extend their gardens if it was ever sold for development.

In the council report, officers state the landowner claims an agreement was never reached with residents so the agreement does not exist.

The council will, if it approves the application, put aside £5,000 to help secure an extension of a 30mph zone in Church Lane to alleviate the committee’s previous concerns about cars travelling at 40mph. There is no guarantee that the new Traffic Regulation Order would be successful, however, North Yorkshire Highways has warned.

The report adds that no concerns have been raised about the potential for flooding from the Environment Agency, Yorkshire Water or the Lead Flood Authority.

Councillors have been recommended to grant permission subject to a Section 106 agreement being signed.