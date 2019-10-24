This is how much the price of garden waste collection could rise to in Scarborough

The price of garden waste collections in Scarborough could be set to rise next year

Borough councillors will be asked to add £5 a year to brown bin collection licences as the council looks to offset rising costs.

A report prepared for the authority’s Overview and Scrutiny Board ahead of its meeting on Wednesday (30th) notes that the cost of providing bins and garden waste sacks has also risen since the council last looked at its pricing, meaning it is now making a loss when selling both items to residents.

The report adds that the loss of funding from recycling credits from North Yorkshire County Council (NYCC) also meant the current £33 a year licence for fortnightly collections was not sustainable.

It concluded: “The council faces considerable budgetary pressure and this, coupled with the reduction in financial support from NYCC, leaves little option when considering the pricing strategy for 2020/21.

“An increase to £38 for a licence would result in a net neutral budget position for the council and prevent additional savings having to be found from elsewhere.”

The charge for a new brown bin and for 10 garden waste sacks would also rise by £5 to £20 under the proposals.

In the financial year 2018/19 the council collected approximately 6,000 tonnes of garden waste but its overall recycling rate was 35.3%, which is just above the bottom quartile for performance nationally and the lowest in North Yorkshire.

The £38 figure would put Scarborough £11 above the national average for collection and make the total first-year payment for a new customer, including the bin, £58, the highest in the county. Currently, 16,262 residents in the borough have a garden waste licence.

The Overview and Scrutiny Board will be asked to support the proposals when it meets next week.