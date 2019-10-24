This is how Scarborough Council is set to tackle climate emergency

Scarborough Council is set to appoint a task group to help it meet its commitments to preventing a ”climate emergency”.

The borough authority declared the emergency in January and committed itself to hit a number of goals and targets, including making the area carbon neutral by 2030.

In a report to go before the authority’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee next Wednesday (30th) the council’s Operations, Transport and Countryside manager Paul Thompson writes that it needs to be “bold” in order to meet the targets.

He wrote: “The advice from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is that reduction in carbon use must happen within the next 11 years to ensure that the reduced target global temperature rise is met.

“Consequently, the council must develop and implement recommendations swiftly and monitor and review progress towards implementation. It is particularly pertinent to take action now as 2019 has been declared the ‘Year of Green Action’ as part of the Government Environment Strategy.

“The council’s net carbon emissions for 2018/19 are estimated to be 2,100 tonnes per annum. In order to reduce this to net zero by 2030 the council will have to commit to at least a 10% year on year reduction, significantly surpassing the target set in the current sustainability strategy.”

The report adds that the Scarborough Council area has the lowest carbon dioxide emissions per capita of any of the North Yorkshire districts.

The Overview and Scrutiny Board will be asked to create the climate change task group and set its terms of reference for a strategic review.

The report concludes that the outcomes of the group’s work should lead to “a draft set of climate change strategic objectives which are realistic, achievable and have widespread community and stakeholder support”.