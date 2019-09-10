This is how Scarborough council voted on application to put billboard on side of house

A homeowner’s hopes of placing a six-metre-wide billboard on the side of one of his properties have been dashed.

Steve Flint applied to Scarborough Council to erect the board, which would have stood three metres high, on the side of 28 Seamer Road, a house he owns and rents out.

In pre-planning advice, Scarborough Council planners said the board would not fit in with the local area.

Mr Flint, however, has decided to press ahead with his plan, pointing to a number of other billboards on the side of homes off Seamer Road as proof that it would not detract from the look of the road.

In the planning application submitted to Scarborough Council, Mr Flint’s agent, KVA Planning Consultancy, stated: “The applicant disagrees with the council’s pre-application advice note which states that the proposal will be a ‘discordant feature in this locality’ and furthermore that an advertisement at this location will have an ‘overbearing impact’.

“Signage along this road and within the immediate locality is not uncommon and serves to promote local businesses which this sign would also seek to do, nor would it be detrimental to the amenity of the area.

“It is considered that a sympathetically designed board at this location would support local businesses at an appropriate location.”

The council, however, stuck with its original assessment and has now refused the plan. No objections were received during the consultation.

In its refusal reasons, the council stated: “The advertisement billboard is considered to be both poorly sited and designed in relation to the property that would host it.

“Taking account of cumulative impacts it is considered that the advertisement due to its scale and quality would have a negative impact upon the amenity of this section of Seamer Road and Depot Lane.”